Invitation: Understanding Your Role in Iraq's Agribusiness Value Chain

The Iraq Response Innovation Lab invites young agri-preneurs in Iraq who want to learn from industry experts to register for its upcoming Zoom event on the 29th March.

Titled "Understanding Your Role in the Agribusiness Value Chain", it will be hosted by youth and feature experts and business leaders from the agribusiness and agrifood value chain.

It is taking place online on the 29th March at 11:00AM and aims to raise awareness and inspire youth regarding the opportunities in a sector that is ripe for youth-led innovation and disruption.

The event will be in Arabic and will be moderated by one of the Ye! Community advisors.

Registration link: https://lnkd.in/dY9gBgSu

(Source: Oxfam)