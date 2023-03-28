Iraq Confirms February Oil Exports

By John Lee.

Iraq's Ministry of Oil has announced finalised oil exports for February:

Revenues achieved: 7.063 billion dollars

Total exported quantities of crude oil: 92,255,610 barrels

Exported quantities from central and southern Iraq: 89,140,448 barrels

Exported quantities from Kirkuk through Ceyhan port: 2,834,393 barrels

Average daily quantities exported: 3.295 million barrels per day, slightly up from the 3.266 million bpd achieved in January.

Average price of one barrel: $76.566

While not explicitly stated by the Ministry, these figures seem to imply that exports by road to Jordan totalled 280,769 barrels for the month.

(Source: Ministry of Oil)