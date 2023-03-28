Workshop on Financing SMEs in Erbil

By John Lee.

The Private Sector Development Department of the Iraqi Ministry of Trade participated in a workshop organized by the Dutch Spark organization in Erbil to support small and medium-sized companies.

The workshop aimed to provide guidance and training to link these companies with banks and find sources of financial support for them.

The workshop discussed reducing routine and guarantees provided by private and government banks to these companies.

The Director General of the department participated in a discussion session, suggesting the need for the Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) to support small and medium-sized enterprises and coordinate with the American International Agency for incentives.

A preliminary agreement was obtained to sign a memorandum of understanding and cooperation for future work.

(Source: Ministry of Trade)