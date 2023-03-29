Iraqi PM Opens Medical Device Factory

By John Lee.

Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed S. Al-Sudani inaugurated the National Health Factory, a facility affiliated with the Medical Clinics Department in the Ministry of Health. It specializes in producing medical supplies such as sterilization materials, dialysis solutions, etc.

Mr. Al-Sudani expressed his congratulations at the Factory's inauguration, which addresses the priorities of the government program and is consistent with the government's vision to revitalize and localize the pharmaceutical industry in Iraq to provide the domestic demand and ensure drug security and ease the burden on Iraqi citizens.

The National Health Factory includes four production lines that operate to meet the needs of the Ministry of Health, such as sterilization materials and other medical supplies like sheets and surgical equipment, as well as the production of dialysis solutions and the manufacture of high-quality plastic packages of various sizes, following the internationally approved specifications and standards. The production capacity of the NHF will be four times more than the Ministry of Health's demand.

The following are the remarks by Prime Minister Mohammed S. Al-Sudani at the inauguration of the National Health Factory:

The National Health Factory represents a success story that deserves attention, as it relied on Iraq's private sector pioneers and followed international standards.

Our presence at the inauguration of this factory is a support message from the government to the private sector in the endeavors of localization of the pharmaceutical industry. It is a goal that we set and began to implement.

The significance of this facility lies in the fact that it will secure all medical supplies needed by Iraqi healthcare institutions, such as disinfectants, sterilizers, hospital supplies, and dialysis solutions.

It is also an important achievement because it will secure materials used to be imported from outside Iraq, and the Ministry of Health faces many problems in providing them.

Some hospitals could not provide dialysis solutions and asked the patient to provide them from the market.

The factory was founded in partnership with the Medical Clinics Department in the Ministry of Health, and this is also another gain for the Ministry of Health, for it has 15% of the factory's product sales.

The factory is ready to add other production lines to expand and secure the rest of the medical supplies that healthcare institutions need.

Today, we focus on the localization of the pharmaceutical industry because drug security is one of the most critical requirements for the security of Iraqi citizens and the security of the state in light of economic crises and epidemics.

The state must be able to secure healthcare requirements for Iraqi citizens instead of waiting for shipments to come from this or that country.

(Source: Media Office of the Prime Minister)