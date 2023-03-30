Iraq War's Intelligence Failures "Still Misunderstood"

By Samuel Helfont for War on the Rocks. Any opinions expressed are those of the author(s), and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.

The Iraq War's Intelligence Failures Are Still Misunderstood

Did the Bush administration actually believe that Saddam Hussein was a threat that had to be eliminated with military force, or did prominent U.S. officials simply cite the intelligence as a public justification for a war because they were eager to use the anger from 9/11 to remake the Middle East?

Click here to read the full article.