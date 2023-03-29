Turkiye claims Baghdad must Compensate Ankara in Oil Dispute

By John Lee.

Following the suspension of oil exports from Iraq via pipeline to the Turkish port of Ceyhan, a statement from the Turkish Ministry of Energy claims that the court ordered Iraq to pay compensation to Turkey.

This appears to contradict previous reports which said that Turkiye was ordered to pay around $1.5 billion to Iraq.

The statement also said that the Paris-based International Court of Arbitration, which operates under the auspices of the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC), rejected four of Iraq's five requests.

Turkiye, it said, remains committed to fulfilling international law and contributing to the permanent settlement of the conflict.

(Source: Turkish Ministry of Energy)