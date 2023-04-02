Iraq 2nd Worst in World for Gas Flaring

By John Lee.

The World Bank's latest Global Gas Flaring Tracker Report, a leading global and independent indicator of gas flaring, finds that global gas flaring decreased by three percent to 139 bcm in 2022 from 144 bcm in 2021

Consistent with previous years, flaring during 2022 was dominated by a relatively small number of countries, with the top nine flaring countries responsible for 74 percent of flare volumes and 45 percent of global oil production. These are, in order: Russia, Iraq, Iran, Algeria, Venezuela, the United States, Mexico, Libya, and Nigeria.

Click here to download the full report.

(Source: World Bank)