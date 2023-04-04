Oil Exports from Northern Iraq to Resume

By John Lee.

Baghdad and Erbil have agreed a deal to resume oil exports from northern Iraq.

Exports of crude oil from Iraqi Kurdistan and Kirkuk had been suspended since last week after a ruling from the Paris-based International Court of Arbitration that Turkiye can not allow exports from the autonomous region by pipeline to the port of Ceyhan without permission from Baghdad.

Following discussions in Baghdad today (Tuesday), Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed al-Sudani and Masrour Barzani, Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG), announced a temporary agreement to resume exports. The agreement will be in force until the federal budget and oil and gas laws are finalised.

After the signing, PM al-Sudani said:

"This is the wealth of the people, and we must remove all obstacles, and resume exports to collect revenues for the public treasury and cover our needs."

Masrour Barzani added:

"As of today, our relationship with Baghdad is strengthened and we can embark on a new era of trust and cooperation."

(Sources: Media Office of the Prime Minister, KRG)