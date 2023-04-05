Mindware to Distribute Dell in Iraq

By John Lee.

Dubai-based Value Added Distributor (VAD) Mindware has reportedly announced that it has extended its region of distribution with Dell Technologies to cover Jordan and Iraq.

According to Trade Arabia, Toni Azzi, General Manager at Mindware Qatar, Africa and Levant, said:

"Both locations are growing economies and with digital transformation initiatives taking place across multiple sectors in the country, there is need for technology infrastructure in both private, as well as public sectors. As regional distributor for Dell Technologies, we see our company playing a major role in developing and growing the vendor's business in these countries and moving it to the next level."

It adds that Mindware currently transacts with over 400 channel partners in Jordan and Iraq, including system integrators, corporate and SMB resellers, cloud providers, independent software vendors (ISVs), integrated service partners (ISPs) and small computer retail stores.

(Source: Trade Arabia)