Iraq "Determined to Construct Shalamcheh-Basra Railway"

Iraqi Transport Minister Razzaq Muhibis Al-Saadawi said his country is seriously determined to complete the construction operation of the Shalamcheh-Basra Railway, which had been stalled for years.#

Speaking in his meeting with Iranian Minister of Roads and Urban Development Mehrdad Bazrpash in Tehran on Thursday, Al-Saadawi stated that the Iraqi government tries to consider the credits needed for the construction of this giant project in its 2023 Budget.

Stating that the rail line has been specified on the Iraqi side, Al-Saadawi reemphasized the serious determination of his country for launching the Shalamcheh-Basra Railway.

The two sides discussed the mechanism for the construction of the railway, determining the project commissioner, and also other issues of mutual interest.

They included road transit and transit of Iraqi trucks at Mehran, Shalamcheh and Chazabeh border crossings.

Also, they held constructive talks on the rail and road lines from Khosravi border crossing to Baghdad.

The Iranian roads minister called for increasing the number of flights between Iran and Iraq from 120 to 200 flights in a week.

Port and maritime cooperation between the two countries was among the other topics that were discussed by the two sides and it was agreed that this issue would be pursued by a joint committee.

(Source: Tasnim, under Creative Commons licence)