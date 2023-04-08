Navigate

Navigation

Kadhimi, Arab-Iranian Dialogue and 'Witch-Hunt' in Iraq

By on 8th April 2023 in Politics, Security

From Amwaj Media. Any opinions expressed are those of the author(s), and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.

Inside story: Kadhimi, Arab-Iranian dialogue and the 'witch-hunt' in Iraq

Former Iraqi prime minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi's recent trip to Iran came as a surprise to many Iraqis and Iranians.

The trip triggered a strong backlash among Kadhimi's Shiite rivals in Iraq.

Questions have emerged about the nature of his mission in Iran, why he was received at such a high level-and why the reactions in Baghdad have been so fierce.

The full article can be viewed here (registration required).

Related posts:

Amid 'Witch-Hunt', ex-PM considered as Conduit in Iran Will Boycott of Iranian Goods help or harm Iraq? Sadr "urges Iraqis to back 'Revolution'" Iraq expands Criminalization of Normalization with Israel
No comments yet.

Leave a Reply