Family of Businessman Arbitrarily Detained in Iraq express Concerns

By Jessica Bahr for SBS News. Any opinions expressed are those of the author(s), and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.

Robert was jailed in Iraq two years ago. His Australian family say they're at 'breaking point'

Friday marked two years since Australian engineer Robert Pether was arbitrarily detained in Iraq, in what a United Nations working group has described as a breach of international law.

Mr Pether, along with an Egyptian colleague, has been sentenced to five years in jail and fined US$50 million.

As they wait for the result of an appeal into their case, Ms Pether fears her husband could end up facing a life sentence.

