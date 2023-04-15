Discussions on Opportunities for Italian Investments in Kurdistan

By John Lee.

KRG President Nechirvan Barzani met with Antonio Tajani, the Foreign Minister of Italy, in Rome this week.

The meeting discussed strengthening of bilateral relations of Italy with Iraq and the Kurdistan Region, opportunities for Italian investments and jobs in Iraq and the Kurdistan Region, and expanding collective cooperation, especially in the fields of economy and energy.

President Nechirvan Barzani expressed willingness to further develop relations with Italy, reiterating that Iraq and the Kurdistan Region greatly value their relations with Italy and look forward to further expanding mutual partnership.

For his part, the Foreign Minister of Italy reiterated his country's desire to expand relations in all fields with Iraq and the Kurdistan Region. In this regard, Mr. Tajani mentioned that Italy will raise their level of official representation in the Kurdistan Region from Consulate to Consulate General, and described his country's relations with Iraq and the Kurdistan Region as special.

Discussions also covered the situation in Iraq, the Erbil-Baghdad relations, and other issues of mutual interest.

(Source: KRG)