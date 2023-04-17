Iraq, Saudi discuss Electrical Interconnector and Solar Projects

By John Lee.

Saudi Arabia's Minister of Energy, Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, held a meeting in Riyadh with Iraqi Minister of Electricity, Engineer Ziad Ali Fadel.

During the meeting, they discussed the developments in the electrical interconnection project between the two countries.

This project will contribute to supporting the reliability of the electrical networks in both countries, achieving economic savings, in addition to promoting the optimal energy mix for electricity production, supporting the integration of renewable energy into the electrical networks, and achieving the optimal investment in electricity generation projects.

The meeting also addressed opportunities for cooperation between the two countries in the field of renewable energy, and the use of the potentials and experiences of ACWA Power in this vital field, and its contribution to developing future projects in Iraq.

The meeting discussed the Kingdom's pioneering experience in smart meters and how to transfer it to the Iraqi side, and the opportunities for Saudi companies - in addition to Iraqi companies - as contractors and manufacturers in developing the infrastructure of smart meters.

The Iraqi side was briefed on the financial and regulatory reforms that the electricity sector in the Kingdom has witnessed over the past three years, and the possibility of exchanging experiences between the two countries in this field.

(Source: Saudi Ministry of Energy)