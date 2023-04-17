Water Levels in Kurdistan's Reservoirs Increase following Rain

By John Lee.

Full statement from KRG:

Reservoirs across the Kurdistan Region saw a huge increase in water levels following heavy rainfall over the past 24 hours. Data shows that "water collected in the Dukan and Darbandikhan reservoirs alone totals more than 4 billion cubic meters."

Dewana Dam in Garmian was completed in 2022 and filled to capacity in 2023, overflowing during the last month. The dam's director told the KRG Department of Media and Information that 20 million cubic meters of water have been collected.

Tourajar Dam in Garmian was constructed in 2023 and soon filled to capacity. The Department of Media and Information was informed by local officials that the total amount of water collected is now 1.75 million cubic meters.

The director of Darbandikhan Dam told the Department of Media and Information on Thursday that following the recent rainfall water levels had increased by 50cm, raising the amount of water collected to 1.5 billion cubic meters.

According to weather reports, the recent rainfall will continue, further increasing water levels and decreasing the impacts of drought.

Duhok's Khas Dam was repaired earlier this year. On Wednesday the dam's water overflowed for the first time. The dam's director told the Department of Media and Information that the amount of water captured is now 7 million cubic meters and it has overflowed in the past 18 hours.

Kashkan and Duhok Dams in the Duhok province have together collected over 21 million cubic meters, but are still not full to capacity despite the recent rainfall. The director of Duhok Dam said: "I wish we could collect even more water, so we could use it during times of drought."

The total amount of water in Dukan reservoir has increased to 38.3% of capacity, witnessing a 25 cm increase in water level during the past 24 hours. The director of the dam told the Department of Media and Information that 2.7 billion cubic meters of water have been collected.

The Kurdistan Regional Government has been working on dozens of strategic projects including the construction of dams to manage water shortages.

(Source: KRG)