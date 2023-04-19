Iraqi PM meets with Japanese Execs

By John Lee.

Full statement from the Prime Minister's Office:

Prime Minister Mr. Mohammed S. Al-Sudani received the Japanese Ambassador to Iraq, Mr. Futoshi Matsumoto, accompanied by CEO of Toyota Iraq, Mr. Yutaka Ezaki, and the Representative of Sumitomo Corporation, Mr. Hajime Mori.

During the meeting, they reviewed the bilateral relations between the two countries and discussed ways to enhance them in all economic and developmental fields.

Prime Minister Al-Sudani emphasized the government's interest in the distinguished relations between Iraq and Japan, and expressed the desire to benefit from the experiences and practices of Japanese companies in developing the infrastructure in Iraq and expanding the scope of services provided to the citizens.

His Excellency also expressed Iraq's aspiration to enhance training and qualifying Iraqi sectors in cooperation with Japanese institutions and companies in order to gain experience and open up investment opportunities.

Prime Minister Al-Sudani stated that the government's program relies on the role of the private sector and its support in achieving sustainable development and creating job opportunities, and that partnership with Japanese companies in institutions will be a positive step in achieving these aspirations.

For his part, the Japanese Ambassador expressed his country's desire, as well as its major industrial and economic organizations, to enhance mutual cooperation with Iraq in various fields.

(Source: Media Office of the Prime Minister)