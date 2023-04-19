PM meets to progress Sadr City Project

By John Lee.

Full statement from the Media Office of the Prime Minister:

Prime Minister Mr. Mohammed S. Al-Sudani held a meeting today focused on discussing the new Sadr City project, which the government intends to launch soon to address the problem of overpopulation in Sadr City, east of the capital, Baghdad.

The meeting was held following an aerial tour conducted by Mr. Al-Sudani this morning, to see the exact location of the project and to examine the details of the new city borders.

The meeting reviewed the implementation aspects of the new Sadr City project, which will be implemented on a total area of 4,000 dunums, extending between Ma'amal and the outskirts of Sadr City.

His Excellency indicated that the new Sadr City is an important housing project that will address the housing crisis for Sadr City, as it will be built outside the neighborhoods that have a problem of population density and lack of public services. This is to be fair for the city that has given much sacrifices and has suffered neglect for many decades.

His Excellency directed the team in charge of this project to continue holding meetings to resolve all problems and challenges and place the project on the path of implementation without any delay.

The new Sadr City project comes as part of the work of the Diwani Order Committee No. (57) for the year 2020, which was replaced by the Diwani Order Committee No. (23520) for the year 2023 headed by the Prime Minister, for developing and rehabilitating Sadr City.

(Source: Media Office of the Prime Minister)