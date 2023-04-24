By the European Union Agency for Asylum (EUAA). Any opinions expressed here are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.

EUAA report on Arab tribes and customary justice in Iraq

The European Union Agency for Asylum (EUAA) has published a thematic report on tribalism and customary law in Iraq, issues that are not frequently addressed in COI due to their complexity and sensitivity.

The report sheds light on the structure of the Arab Muslim tribes in Western, Central and Southern Iraq and how tribal law impacts specific groups such as women, Christian converts and Internally-displaced Persons (IDPs) with a perceived affiliation to the so-called Islamic State (ISIL).

The purpose of this report is to provide relevant contextual information for the assessment of applications for international protection.

Click here to read the full article.