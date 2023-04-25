From Amwaj Media. Any opinions expressed are those of the author(s), and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.

Inside story: Hidden rupture puts Iraq's ruling coalition in danger

Below the surface, a rupture has emerged between Iraqi Prime Minister Muhammad Shia' Al-Sudani and Parliament Speaker Mohammed Al-Halbousi.

The divide between the two political allies has not been made public, nor have media reported on it. But as informed sources have confirmed to Amwaj.media, the clash is real-and far from negligible.

The rupture is important because its dimensions impact the relationship between the two top politicians, and in turn the ruling coalition they are both vital parts of.

The full article can be viewed here (registration required).