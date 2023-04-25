Navigate

Talks to Progress TotalEnergies Iraq Projects

By on 25th April 2023 in Iraq Oil & Gas News

By John Lee.

Iraq's Minister of Oil, Ihsan Abdul-Jabbar Ismail, recently met with Laurent Vivier, the director of the French company TotalEnergies in the Middle East and North Africa, and Donia Chalabi, the director of the company's branch in Iraq, to discuss prospects for cooperation.

The meeting focused on the follow-up of joint efforts to implement an agreement on development and investment plans for associated and free gas projects, clean energy, and infrastructure.

The two sides also discussed the possibility of expanding cooperation in the field of renewable energy.

Ismail expressed his hope that Total would continue to invest in Iraq and contribute to its economic development.

(Source: Ministry of Oil)

