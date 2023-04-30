Iraq courts Syrian Investment

By John Lee.

The Chairman of Iraq's National Investment Commission (NIC), Dr. Haider Muhammad Makiya, met with the Syrian Ambassador to Baghdad, Mr. Sattam Jadaan, to discuss strengthening economic cooperation between Iraq and Syria.

They talked about potential joint investment opportunities in various sectors, including housing, oil, industry, agriculture, and electricity.

The Chairman expressed Iraq's interest in attracting Syrian companies to invest in the country and providing investment maps.

The Syrian Ambassador expressed gratitude for the partnership and highlighted the Syrian government's commitment to bilateral investment cooperation with Iraq.

(Source: NIC)