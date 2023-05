By John Lee.

The French Consul General in Mosul, Jean-Christophe Augé, has opened a new visa application centre in Mosul.

This makes France the first EU country to open visa service in the city.

Based in the offices of Mosul Space, the centre is run by TLScontact, part of Paris-based Teleperformance Group.

(Source: @AugJeanChristo1)