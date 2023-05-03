Iraq Oil Exports Increase in April

By John Lee.

Iraq's Ministry of Oil has announced preliminary oil exports for April:

Total exports of crude oil in April: 98,634,947 barrels

Revenues from April's crude oil exports: $7.796 billion

Oil fields in central and southern Iraq accounted for all of April's crude oil exports, as exports from Kirkuk through the port of Ceyhan have been suspended, and oil exports to Jordan by truck have stopped at the end of March

Average daily crude oil exports in April: 3,288,000 barrels pre day, up from 3.255 million bpd in March

Average price per barrel in April: $79.04

While not explicitly stated by the Ministry, these figures seem to imply that exports by road to Jordan totalled 309,841 barrels for the month.

(Source: Ministry of Oil)