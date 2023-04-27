Iraq Confirms March Oil Exports of $7.5bn

By John Lee.
Iraq's Ministry of Oil has announced finalised oil exports for March:
- Total exports: 100,913,027 barrels
- Revenues: $7.506 billion
- Average daily exports: 3.255 million barrels
- Average price per barrel: $74.385
- Exports from central and southern Iraq: 98,875,692 barrels
- Exports from Kirkuk through the port of Ceyhan: 1,727,494 barrels
While not explicitly stated by the Ministry, these figures seem to imply that exports by road to Jordan totalled 309,841 barrels for the month.
February's export figures can be found here.
(Source: Ministry of Oil)
