By John Lee.

Iraq's Minister of Oil, Hayan Abdul-Ghani, received Jordan's Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources, Saleh Ali Hamid Al-Kharabsheh, and his accompanying delegation on Thursday.

During the meeting, they agreed to renew the contract for Iraq to export 10,000 barrels per day (bpd) of crude oil to Jordan, starting thin month.

Iraq's oil exports to Jordan by truck stopped at the end of March, pending signing of a new agreement.

(Source: Ministry of Oil)