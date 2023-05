By John Lee.

Iraq's Council of Ministers has approved the renewal of two contracts between the Ministry of Electricity's General Company for the Transmission of Electricity for the Northern Region and energy suppiers:

Qaiwan's contract to supply 400-800 megawatts of energy to be extended for one year; Kar Group's contract for the supply of 150-385 megawatts of energy to be extended for one year.

(Source: ā€¸Media Office of the Prime Minister)