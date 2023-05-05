Iraq Signs Transport Agreements with Russia

By John Lee.

A delegation from the Iraqi Ministry of Transport has travelled to Russia for discussions on cooperation in the transport sector.

The Director of Iraq's General Company for Land Transport, Mortada Karim Al-Shahmani, discussed cooperation in land transportation of people and goods between Iraq and Russia. The meeting resulted in finalising a cooperation agreement between Iraq and Russia, which the Ministry said would contribute to the recovery of the Iraqi economy by facilitating the entry of goods and people and encouraging investment.

Meanwhile, the Director of the State Company for Maritime Transport, Ahmed Al-Asadi, discussed joint cooperation with the Russian maritime transport officials to enhance the role of the Iraqi national carrier. The cooperation agreement aims to provide new opportunities for the transport of goods and people, in line with Iraq's vision to open up to the countries of the world and develop the transport sector.

(Source: Ministry of Transport)