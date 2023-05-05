Tender for Study on state of Communications in Iraq

By John Lee.

Iraq's Communications and Media Commission (CMC) has invited expressions of interest from specialized consulting companies to conduct a market study on the state of communications in the country, including opportunities, challenges, and future steps.

The study will contribute to the implementation of the Commission's plan for optimal use of frequency spectrum and determining new licensees and services.

Interested companies must submit an expression of interest request with relevant information such as company registration documents, similar tasks previously accomplished, and staff experiences.

The deadline for submissions is May 16, 2023, and the selection will be based on quality and price.

More details here (Arabic)

(Source: CMC)