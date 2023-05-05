Iraq Stock Market Report

Advertising Feature
Rabee Securities Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX) market report (week ending: 4th May 2023).
|RSISX Index Return
|RSISX Index
|Closings
|Change (w/w) (%)
|Change (YTD) (%)
|RSISX IQD Index
|1,049.2
|-2.6%
|15.3%
|RSISX USD Index
|1,031.6
|-2.6%
|33.2%
|ISX Market Summary of This Week
|Trading Vol. (IQD mn)/d
|12,848
|# of Listed Companies on the ISX
|102
|Trading Vol. ($ mn)/d
|9.7
|# of Traded Companies
|46
|Traded Shares (mn)/d
|5,537
|# of Companies (Up)
|30
|Total Trades (#/d)
|2,045
|# of Companies (Down)
|4
|ISX Mcap (IQD bn)
|16,562
|# of Companies (Not changed)
|12
|ISX Mcap ($ mn)
|12,547
|# of Comp. Suspended from Trading (GA)
|2
|Market FX Rate*/
CBI Auction Price (IQD/$)**
|1320/
1310
|# of Comp. Suspended from Trading (ISC)
|2
*Selling price of the dollar from banks and non-bank financial institutions to the final beneficiary
**Selling price of the dollar by the CBI to the banks
|Top 5 Gainers - Weekly
|Company Names
|ISX Code
|Closing Price(IQD)
|Price Change (w/w)
|Price Chg. (YTD)
|Al-Ameen for Insurance
|NAME
|0.520
|13.0%
|8.3%
|Al Taif Islamic Bank
|BTIB
|0.850
|9.0%
|-15.0%
|Sumer Commercial Bank
|BSUC
|0.180
|5.9%
|-5.3%
|Iraqi For Tufted Carpets
|IITC
|15.500
|3.3%
|5.1%
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Top 5 Losers
|Company Names
|ISX Code
|Closing Price(IQD)
|Price Change (w/w)
|Price Chg. (YTD)
|United Bank (UCM)
|BUND
|0.060
|-14.3%
|0.0%
|Babylon Bank (UCM)
|BBAY
|0.070
|-12.5%
|0.0%
|Union Bank
|BUOI
|0.290
|-12.1%
|45.0%
|Iraqi Land Transport (UCM)
|SILT
|1.790
|-9.1%
|-4.3%
|Palestine Hotel (UCM)
|HPAL
|15.250
|-8.7%
|7.4%
|Top 5 Active by Trading Volume
|Company Names
|ISX Code
|Trading Vol. (IQDmn)/d
|Trading Vol. ($'000)/d
|Share in Total Trad. Vol.(%)
|Bank of Baghdad
|BBOB
|10,746.8
|8,141.5
|83.6%
|Al-Mansour Pharmaceutical Ind.
|IMAP
|818.3
|619.9
|6.4%
|Baghdad Soft Drinks
|IBSD
|342.4
|259.4
|2.7%
|Asiacell Communications PJSC
|TASC
|339.6
|257.3
|2.6%
|Iraqi for Seed Production
|AISP
|202.0
|153.0
|1.6%
|Sector
|No.of Trades/w
|Trading Vol. (IQD mn)/w
|Trading Vol. ('000 $)/w
|Share in Total Trading Vol. (%)
|Banking
|639
|10,877.9
|8,240.8
|84.7%
|Industry
|807
|1,253.2
|949.4
|9.8%
|Telecom
|166
|339.9
|257.5
|2.6%
|Agriculture
|199
|207.6
|157.2
|1.6%
|Services
|152
|97.4
|73.8
|0.8%
|Hotels&Tourism
|81
|71.7
|54.3
|0.6%
|Insurance
|1
|0.3
|0.2
|0.0%
|Investment
|0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0%
|Grand Total
|2,045
|12,848.0
|9,733.3
|100.0%
ISX Company Announcements
- A cross transaction occurred on 4.1 bn shares of Bank of Baghdad (BBOB) on May 3, valued at IQD9.6 bn and corresponding to 1.6% of BBOB's capital.
- According to the letter published by the ISC on Apr. 27, Dar Es-Salam Investment Bank (BDSI) was delisted from the ISX on May 3, 2023, due to its bankruptcy.
- Kurdistan International Islamic Bank (BKUI) was moved from the Undisclosed Capital Market to the regular market on May 2 because of disclosing 2021 annual financial statements.
- Subscription period on the capital increase of Ameen Al-Iraq Bank for Islamic Investment (BAME) through 12.4% rights issue to IQD250 bn ended on Apr. 25. BAME has requested an additional extension period of four months to resume its new shares for the purpose of completing the subscription procedures.
- Stocks that were suspended / will be suspended from trading:
- ISX will suspend trading of AL-Nukhba for General Construction (SNUC) on May 4 due to the AGM that will be held on May 9 to discuss and approve 2022 annual financial statements.
-
- ISX will suspend trading of Al-Ameen Insurance (NAME) starting May 22 due to the AGM that will be held on May 25 to discuss and approve 2022 annual financial statements, adopt the cumulative voting method, and elect five original and five alternative board members.
- ISX suspended trading of Economy Bank (BEFI) on May 2 due to the AGM that will be held on May 7 to discuss and approve 2022 annual financial statements.
