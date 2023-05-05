Iraq Stock Market Report

Advertising Feature

Rabee Securities Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX) market report (week ending: 4th May 2023).

RSISX Index Return RSISX Index Closings Change (w/w) (%) Change (YTD) (%) RSISX IQD Index 1,049.2 -2.6% 15.3% RSISX USD Index 1,031.6 -2.6% 33.2%

ISX Market Summary of This Week Trading Vol. (IQD mn)/d 12,848 # of Listed Companies on the ISX 102 Trading Vol. ($ mn)/d 9.7 # of Traded Companies 46 Traded Shares (mn)/d 5,537 # of Companies (Up) 30 Total Trades (#/d) 2,045 # of Companies (Down) 4 ISX Mcap (IQD bn) 16,562 # of Companies (Not changed) 12 ISX Mcap ($ mn) 12,547 # of Comp. Suspended from Trading (GA) 2 Market FX Rate*/

CBI Auction Price (IQD/$)** 1320/ 1310 # of Comp. Suspended from Trading (ISC) 2

*Selling price of the dollar from banks and non-bank financial institutions to the final beneficiary

**Selling price of the dollar by the CBI to the banks

Top 5 Gainers - Weekly Company Names ISX Code Closing Price(IQD) Price Change (w/w) Price Chg. (YTD) Al-Ameen for Insurance NAME 0.520 13.0% 8.3% Al Taif Islamic Bank BTIB 0.850 9.0% -15.0% Sumer Commercial Bank BSUC 0.180 5.9% -5.3% Iraqi For Tufted Carpets IITC 15.500 3.3% 5.1% - - - - - Top 5 Losers Company Names ISX Code Closing Price(IQD) Price Change (w/w) Price Chg. (YTD) United Bank (UCM) BUND 0.060 -14.3% 0.0% Babylon Bank (UCM) BBAY 0.070 -12.5% 0.0% Union Bank BUOI 0.290 -12.1% 45.0% Iraqi Land Transport (UCM) SILT 1.790 -9.1% -4.3% Palestine Hotel (UCM) HPAL 15.250 -8.7% 7.4% Top 5 Active by Trading Volume Company Names ISX Code Trading Vol. (IQDmn)/d Trading Vol. ($'000)/d Share in Total Trad. Vol.(%) Bank of Baghdad BBOB 10,746.8 8,141.5 83.6% Al-Mansour Pharmaceutical Ind. IMAP 818.3 619.9 6.4% Baghdad Soft Drinks IBSD 342.4 259.4 2.7% Asiacell Communications PJSC TASC 339.6 257.3 2.6% Iraqi for Seed Production AISP 202.0 153.0 1.6%

Sector No.of Trades/w Trading Vol. (IQD mn)/w Trading Vol. ('000 $)/w Share in Total Trading Vol. (%) Banking 639 10,877.9 8,240.8 84.7% Industry 807 1,253.2 949.4 9.8% Telecom 166 339.9 257.5 2.6% Agriculture 199 207.6 157.2 1.6% Services 152 97.4 73.8 0.8% Hotels&Tourism 81 71.7 54.3 0.6% Insurance 1 0.3 0.2 0.0% Investment 0 0.0 0.0 0.0% Grand Total 2,045 12,848.0 9,733.3 100.0%

ISX Company Announcements

A cross transaction occurred on 4.1 bn shares of Bank of Baghdad (BBOB) on May 3, valued at IQD9.6 bn and corresponding to 1.6% of BBOB's capital.

According to the letter published by the ISC on Apr. 27, Dar Es-Salam Investment Bank (BDSI) was delisted from the ISX on May 3, 2023, due to its bankruptcy.

Kurdistan International Islamic Bank (BKUI) was moved from the Undisclosed Capital Market to the regular market on May 2 because of disclosing 2021 annual financial statements.

Subscription period on the capital increase of Ameen Al-Iraq Bank for Islamic Investment (BAME) through 12.4% rights issue to IQD250 bn ended on Apr. 25. BAME has requested an additional extension period of four months to resume its new shares for the purpose of completing the subscription procedures.

Stocks that were suspended / will be suspended from trading: ISX will suspend trading of AL-Nukhba for General Construction (SNUC) on May 4 due to the AGM that will be held on May 9 to discuss and approve 2022 annual financial statements.



ISX will suspend trading of Al-Ameen Insurance (NAME) starting May 22 due to the AGM that will be held on May 25 to discuss and approve 2022 annual financial statements, adopt the cumulative voting method, and elect five original and five alternative board members. ISX suspended trading of Economy Bank (BEFI) on May 2 due to the AGM that will be held on May 7 to discuss and approve 2022 annual financial statements.



