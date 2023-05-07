UNDP partners with private sector companies in Karbala to boost youth employment

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) has signed a Statement of Intent with eight private sector companies in Karbala during the second phase of a Job Matching Project aimed at curbing youth unemployment in the governorate.

The Job Matching Project is designed to equip young individuals with the skills and knowledge that are required for today's labor market. The initiative empowers youth to kick-start their own ventures or secure job opportunities in private sector firms, supporting the Government of Iraq's priority to address unemployment and create work opportunities for young women and men. Additionally, the project seeks to foster the active engagement of the private sector in driving social development in Iraq toward economic empowerment and modern community solutions.

"This partnership with the private sector in Iraq is essential due to the significant role of these companies in developing innovative solutions to tackle development challenges. Together with the private sector, we can bring about transformative change by reducing the unemployment rate in Iraq through securing job opportunities," says UNDP Iraq Resident Representative Auke Lootsma.

"This Job Matching Project is an important example of innovative collaboration with the private sector. The government is grateful to UNDP for facilitating this partnership, which promises to create new avenues for economic growth and empowerment for the youth in the region." says Governor of Karbala Nsaif Jassim Al-Khattabi.

The impact of the Job Matching Project in Karbala has been implemented in two phases, with over 100 previously unemployed youth securing sustainable job opportunities with private sector companies. UNDP's Economic Diversification Programme supports the strengthening of business ecosystems, especially in high-impact labor-intensive economic sectors and provides support to the government of Iraq to implement its private sector development strategies.

UNDP would like to thank the eight private sector partners for their commitment to signing the Statement of Intent: Asiacell, Al- Qamar for Printing and Marketing Limited Company, Al-Hathaf General Contracting Limited Company, Al-Serraj Al-Munir for Real Estate, Agricultural and Industrial Investments Limited Company, Bareeq Al-Sabika Company for General Contracting, Emaar Albilad Intl. Company, Karbala International Group, and Zain Iraq Telecommunications Company.

(Source: UN)

