Govt to set up Iraqi Inventors Forum

By John Lee.

Iraqi Prime Minister, Mr. Mohammed S. Al-Sudani, has met with a group of scientists, inventors, innovators, researchers, university professors, and patent holders from diverse academic fields.

The meeting aimed to discuss and explore proposals that could positively impact the country's economy and address various service and life-related challenges.

During the gathering, the Prime Minister received a comprehensive presentation of the attendees' proposals.

He expressed his full support for ideas that could bring about positive change and contribute to solving problems faced by the nation.

Highlighting Iraq's abundance of human and natural resources, Mr. Al-Sudani stressed the importance of effectively utilizing these assets and transforming challenges into creative and productive economic opportunities. The government is committed to providing the necessary support for such constructive activities and innovative initiatives.

To facilitate and acknowledge these notable scientific achievements, the Prime Minister's Board of Advisors is working on establishing the Iraqi Inventors Forum. This forum will serve as a centralized platform for showcasing and promoting these distinguished accomplishments. Furthermore, a bill will be drafted to sponsor scientists and innovators, ensuring they receive adequate support and encouragement.

The attendees expressed their gratitude for the government's backing and reaffirmed their commitment to contributing further towards Iraq's prosperity and progress. Their willingness to support the nation's development reflects a shared vision for a brighter future.

(Source: Media Office of the Prime Minister)