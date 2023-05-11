KRG PM receives Delegation from US-Kurdistan Business Council

KRG Prime Minister receives a delegation from the US-Kurdistan Business Council

Masrour Barzani, Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG), met with a delegation from the US-Kurdistan Business Council (USKBC) to discuss various topics of mutual interest.

Led by David Tafuri, President of the US-Kurdistan Business Council, the delegation expressed their desire to expand their work and investments in the Kurdistan Region.

During the meeting, Prime Minister Barzani highlighted recent political developments and relations with the Federal Government in Baghdad. He stressed that the KRG had fulfilled all of its obligations under the Iraqi Constitution and called on the Federal Government to respect the Kurdistan Region's constitutional rights.

Another important topic of discussion was the peaceful coexistence of communities within Kurdistan. The Prime Minister reiterated the commitment of the Kurdistan Regional Government to promoting a culture of ethnic and religious coexistence, protecting religious freedom and defending the rights of all communities.

The delegation praised the reforms introduced by the Kurdistan Regional Government, including measures to facilitate investment, digitise services, and streamline the electronic visa process.

(Source: KRG)

