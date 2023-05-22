Iraq Increases Funding for Small Projects

By John Lee.

Iraq's Cabinet has approved a substantial capital increase in the Fund for Supporting Small Income-Generating Projects.

The fund's capital will be increased from the previous amount of 150 billion dinars to 1,350 billion dinars ($1 billion).

According to a government statement, this expansion is part of the Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs' three-year plan within the government program, and is in accordance with the provisions outlined in Law No. (10) of 2012, which specifically focuses on the support and development of small, income-generating projects.

(Source: Media Office of the Prime Minister)