By John Lee.

Fitch Ratings has assigned Erbil's Region Trade Bank for Investment and Finance Private Shareholding (RTB) a Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'CCC+', and Viability Rating (VR) at 'ccc+'.

It says the rating reflects the bank's, "limited franchise, unstable business model, volatile and concentrated customer deposit base and weak albeit improving profitability."

(Source: Fitch Ratings)