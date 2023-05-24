Iraq, Jordan to Improve Cooperation on Drug Control

Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia' al-Sudani and Jordanian Interior Minister Mazen Faraya reached an agreement on Sunday to strengthen bilateral security cooperation, with a particular focus on combatting drug-related issues.

During their meeting in Baghdad, the leaders discussed methods to enhance relations, facilitate travel between the two nations, combat terrorism, and address drug trafficking, as outlined in a press release from al-Sudani's media office.

Al-Sudani emphasized the grave threat drugs pose to the youth and societal fabric, calling for close coordination between Iraq and Jordan to tackle the mounting challenge of drug trafficking.

In response, Faraya expressed Jordan's unwavering commitment to collaborating with Iraq across various security domains, with a specific emphasis on joint efforts and cooperation to combat drug trafficking.

On May 9, al-Sudani pledged to wage a "war on drugs" during the inaugural Baghdad International Conference on Drug Control, highlighting its significance, which he equated to the fight against terrorism.

Since the US-led invasion in 2003, illicit drug trafficking within and through Iraq has witnessed an escalation. In recent years, drug sales and distribution have predominantly occurred in impoverished areas of Baghdad and the southern regions, prompting stringent measures by Iraqi authorities to curtail the drug's proliferation.

