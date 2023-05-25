Kataib Hezbollah's Escalating Feud with Iraqi Security

By Amir al-Kaabi and Michael Knights for the Washington Institute for Near East Policy. Any opinions expressed are those of the author(s), and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.

Kataib Hezbollah's Escalating Feud with the Iraqi Security Forces

Since the Coordination Framework appointed Mohammed Shia al-Sudani as their "general manager" of the Iraqi government, the Kataib Hezbollah (KH) terrorist movement and its fighters inside the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) have become more assertive in its clashes with the Iraqi security forces.

Click here to read the full report.