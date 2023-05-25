UN: Political Infighting in KRI "Very Disturbing"

By John Lee.

The UN Secretary General's special representative for Iraq has expressed concern over the infighting between the main political parties in Iraqi Kurdistan.

In a statement on Twitter, Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert said:

"Ongoing political infighting in KRI is very disturbing.

"Once again, we call on all parties to work in the interest of all peoples and find common ground on outstanding electoral issues soonest.

"Timely, credible elections are a democratic essential."

Video of a brawl in the Kurdistan Parliament on Monday has been viewed around the world.

(Source: Twitter)