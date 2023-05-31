IrisGuard, NassWallet partner in Iraq

By John Lee.

UK-based IrisGuard and Iraq's NassWallet have announced a new partnership with the integration and deployment of IrisGuard EyePay iris enabled smartphone, and EyeCloud platform with NassWallet's mobile wallet service.

According to a statement from IrisGuard, the integration will enable a regular verified disbursement of humanitarian cash assistance, provided by the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) to over 280,000 refugees who have fled to Iraq due to neighbouring conflicts.

NassWallet has been growing rapidly in recent years. In 2022, it processed over $1 billion in transactions across all its services in Iraq. This growth is being driven by the increasing popularity of mobile payments in Iraq and they are expanding their operations and new locations across major cities in Iraq.

IrisGuard's EyePay® platform utilises the human iris for 100% certain proof-of-life, ensuring cash assistance is delivered to those entitled to it without payment cards or bank accounts.

NassWallet have now deployed IrisGuard's EyePay® payment system at 37 sites in Iraq and plan to increase this to 55 locations. Refugees are now able to easily and securely withdraw aid cash, using only their eyes as their unique identifier to the wallet.

Requiring only a 2G signal and featuring full GSMA & FCC approvals, the IrisGuard iris enabled Android EyePay® Phone is compatible with over 1400+ GSM mobile network operators (subject to local regulatory requirement). Biometric authentication for ensuring 100% proof of presence removes the need for any other form of ID such as PIN, card or ID documents. This anchor authentication is fast becoming a popular way for wallet security, accepted by users in both the developed and the developing worlds.

(Source: IrisGuard)