Asiacell, QiCard, and Digital Zone join forces in Iraq

By John Lee.

Iraqi telecom provider Asiacell, fintech Qi and platform Digital Zone have officially announced a strategic alliance.

According to a statement from Asiacell, this integration will empower millions of Asiacell and Qi's shared customers to carry out purchases using their Qi payment cards seamlessly. This promises a smooth retail experience, fostering financial inclusion, and, "contributing significantly to the metamorphosis of Iraq's digital economy,"

It will enable Asiacell's products and offers to be smoothly integrated within Digital Zone's and Qi applications.

(Source: Asiacell)