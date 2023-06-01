New Agreements "Confirm the New Oil Market Order"

By Simon Watkins for the OilPrice.com. Any opinions expressed are those of the author(s), and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.

Three New China-Russia-Iran and Iraq Agreements Confirm The New Oil Market Order

The last week or so has seen a flurry of major cooperation agreements - including in energy, security, and logistics - between various permutations of Iran, Iraq, Russia, and China.

The three most recent principal cooperation agreements will have immediate consequences for oil and gas flows around the world and their pricing.

Click here to read the full report.