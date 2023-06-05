Iraq: 643 Abducted by Govt-Linked Militias in 2016

By Amnesty International. Any opinions expressed are those of the author(s), and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.

Iraq: Authorities must act to reveal fate of 643 men and boys abducted by government-linked militias

The Iraqi authorities must take concrete action towards revealing the fate and whereabouts of at least 643 men and boys who were forcibly disappeared in June 2016 by the Popular Mobilization Units (PMU) in the context of military operations to retake Fallujah from the so-called Islamic State, Amnesty International said, marking seven years since the men and boys were abducted.

