Natural Gas Liquefaction Plant opens at Rumaila

By John Lee.

Iraq's Minister of Oil, Hayan Abdul-Ghani has opened the first phase of the natural gas liquefaction plant project at Rumaila oil field.

The project aims to utilize associated gas, and has a capacity of 200 million cubic feet per day in the first phase. By the end of this year, the project's capacity will increase to 400 million cubic feet per day with the addition of 200 million cubic feet from the second phase.

It will supply the national electricity generation network with 320 million cubic feet per day of dry gas, contributing to the production of 1,900 megawatts of electricity. It will also produce 2,150 tons of liquefied gas (cooking gas) per day and 5,900 barrels per day of condensates.

According to a statement from the Ministry of Oil, the project will help reduce carbon dioxide emissions by 10 million tons annually and create job opportunities.

It adds that Basra Gas Company (BGC) started construction of the plant in 2019 and continued the construction work despite the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 and 2021. The project includes the construction of the plant, the first and second units, service units, and pipelines connecting the plant to other facilities. It also involves the installation of a power transmission line to the plant, the development of existing facilities in the North Rumaila site to provide the required gas pressures, the enhancement of export facilities in the Umm Qasr Complex, and the improvement of road connections to the plant, among other works.

(Source: Ministry of Oil)