Jiyad: Preface to Tariq Shafiq's Second Book on Iraq Petroleum

My Preface for Tariq Shafiq' Second Book on Iraq Petroleum

A few months ago, Tariq Shafiq (Abu Ehsan) asked me to write the preface of his second book on the Iraqi petroleum. After exchanging a few emails and reading the material of the book, I wrote the preface and post it to him.

In his usual kind humble and encouraging way he wrote back saying, "Akhi Al-Aziz [Dear brother], I cannot find the right words to thank you for the super Preface"

His well received first book, "Oil And Politics In My Life", was published in Amman, 2022. Soon after that, he began working on his second, the title of which was still under consideration.

Unfortunately and regrettably, our dear friend, colleague, brother and mentor, Tariq passed away Saturday 3rd June 2023 in Amman, Jordan, at the age of 92 years.

On this sad occasion, but for the good memory and recognition of Tariq Shafiq, below is my preface for his second book, which I sincerely hope will be published soon.

PREFACE

Writing a forward for this invaluable book is a daunting challenge but also a profound privilege; my colleague, Tariq Shafiq is my senior by age, by experience and, yes, by international professional stature.

I have known Mr. Shafiq for many years, we maintain good and productive contact, worked together on many issues pertaining to Iraqi petroleum sector, and I benefited and indeed enjoyed tremendously from his wise council, professional insightfulness, and kindness.

His views appeared on many reputable industry journals, websites, think-tanks, international conferences and even the US Congress. He provided advisory service and expert council to the IEA, the Iraqi Ministry of Oil among others. He was instrumental in the management of INOC at its early stage during the 1960s.

The current book comprises published and unpublished contributions that, timewise, stretched between 1998 and as recent as February 2022; this is a manifestation of his vibrance, commitment, engagement and above all conscious preoccupation with what takes place in the country and proposing what to do about it.

Analytically, his expertise, insights, professionalism, and outstanding contributions are well articulated through the thematic spectrum revealed throughout the articles of this invaluable book.

By reviewing the manuscript of this book, I could, methodologically, regroup the articles under the following thematic framework.

Governance and Legal Modalities.

Many articles are related to and about the Federal Oil and Gas Law-FOGL or Petroleum Law, Iraq National Oil Company- INOC Law and the Constitution.

These three "instruments" would, if all were promulgated, effectively implemented and adhere to form the fundamental pillars that could govern, to a large extent, the petroleum sector, and the prospect of its development; except the 2005 Constitution, the other two are still in limbo.

Much of Tariq Shafiq efforts and contributions were focusing on these highly interrelated topics, as manifested by the number and contents of his articles regarding them.

As events and evidence tell, FOGL and INOC Law are, wrongly, intertwined and both were captured by the ambiguity of the Constitution that permits different, and more often than not, contrasting interest-centred politicised interpretation.

KRG Petroleum Politics

His discussion and assessment of KRG views and practices are framed within his views on FOGL, INOC Law, the Constitution and production sharing contracts-PSCs modality offered and contracted by KRG to IOCs.

He emphatically opposes the PSAs/PSCs, and by the following he holds the same view since he believes that, "removes from INOC and/or the North and South Companies the operator's role and reverses a three-decade-old practice, placing operatorship back into the hands of IOCs."

He further argues that KRG's opposition to petroleum law and related matters, reflects KRGs oil policy, which is part and a parcel of its aspiration or de facto confederate status, which conforms neither with the constitution nor the will of the people.

KRGs PSCs Vs. MoO' Service Contracts

Obviously, he opposes KRG' PSCs/PSAs and also has serious remarks and reservations on the Service Contracts of the Ministry of Oil that were concluded pursuant to the known bid rounds for brown fields, green fields, gas fields and exploration blocks.

His article "PSAs Vs Service Contracts, The Case of Iraq" provides further insights on and comparative analysis for these two contracting modalities.

His argument regarding the "operatorship" of fields offered to IOCs, obviously, applies to both types of contracts.

Petroleum development policy' constraints

He makes clear distinctions on and identification of what impedes sound petroleum policy at different phases in the country, but in the final analysis, he asserts, that policy was dysfunctional, though at varying degrees.

A wide range of post 2003 invasion' impediments include those featured a failed state, ethno-sectarian division, widespread corruption, and the near absence of functioning institutions and proficient human resources.

The historical perspectives of the Iraqi Petroleum

Moreover, Tariq is a conscious patriotic witness on the history of oil industry in the country; he lived through the most critical and challenging phases, particularly in what relates to INOC at its embryonic formation.

He eloquently tells his narrative and views, which are invaluable, insider's fact-based testimonies on more than half a century and turbulent history of the country in his book recently published by eKutub and through many articles in this volume; his own life and that of his family were at real serious risk.

Reserves and Iraq' petroleum potential

In addition to his political, governance and contracting modalities contributions, one of his outstanding attributes is related to his field of academic education, knowledge and specialisation: geology.

He provides a wealth of educational material on the geology of the country, the specifics of fields structure, and policy-oriented views on Iraq's petroleum potential, among other related topics, as many articles in this book exhibit; in this regard he is a renowned authority.

Based on that solid knowledge and conviction, Tariq persistently argues that Iraq's enormous, proven reserves and potential make it the only major Middle East country with relatively untapped and inexpensive oil resources.

Commissions and Assignments

In addition to his publications, conference attendance and presentations, Mr. Shafiq was specifically requested to provide consultancy and advisory assignments, which I would like to highlight a few.

He was instrumental and had central role in a team of three to draft Federal Oil and Gas Law-FOGL/Petroleum Law upon a request from Dr. Hussain Al-Sharistani, the Minister of Oil during the first Noori Al-Maliki government.

From February 2007, FOGL draft was tempered with by domestic politics, many different drafts were circulated since then and that law remains in limbo as I write this Preface.

Tariq reveals more on the complexities of this issue and other aspects of his relationship with Al-Sharistani in his book "Oil and politics in my life: History & Geopolitics Iraq Oil Exploration & Development. Publisher eKutub. 18 February 2021" (An executive summary of the book is included in the current manuscript: Oil and Politics in my life) and his article, "Dr Shahristani And I Parted The Way" republished in this book. Surprisingly, Al-Sharistani makes no reference to this issue in his book, "Free Of Fear" (Author House, UK 2021)

The International Energy Agency- IEA called Tariq Shafiq, "one of founding fathers of Iraq's petroleum industry" and selected him as, "Expert council" for its first ever study on "Iraq Energy Outlook", the Special Report of World Energy Outlook, 2012. He provides more insights on the study in his interview with Ben Lando, Iraq Oil Report, 30 October 2012 and his Keynote Presentation at the Second IEA Workshop On Iraq Energy Outlook, Istanbul, May 2012, which I was invited to and attended.

Two others, would be, assignments with the Ministry of Oil are worthy of mentioning in recognition of Tariq Shafiq stature and professionalism; both assignments are not known publicly, but I do keep their formal details in my database, since I was directly involved in both of them.

When Adil Abdul Mahdi was the first Minster of Oil under Dr. Haider Al-Ibadi government of 2015, he asked Tariq and me for consulting assignment. After very careful considerations and exchanging emails with the Minister, we, Tariq and I agreed, prepared the framework of the mission and offered our service free-of-charge. I posted our feedback directly to the Minister, he welcomed it and nominated a DG of a company associated with the Ministry to be the contact officer for the mission. But, before we formalize the assignment with the Ministry of Oil, the Minister resigned, in March 2016, and the mission was forgotten, for a while.

Jabbar Luaibi became the second Minister of Oil under Al-Ibadi government, the Ministry, at the directives of the Minister reiterated the assignment, but this time through a third person; we both, Tariq and I declined for very different reasons and, after careful and considerable consideration from my side.

The Ministry did not pursue that mission any further after that person presented the first report; in a TV interview, Jabbar Luaibi expressed dissatisfaction with that report and that assignment was terminated; I might elaborate further on this case in my forthcoming book covering 2017 within my research and publishing project on Iraq Petroleum Sector Chronicle-IPSC Project

Tariq Shafiq is a man of principles, integrity and patriotic. A case in point must be revealed.

When the tedious INOC Law 4 of 2018 was approved by the Parliament, confirmed by the President of the Republic, and published in official Gazette, Tariq and I took different routes in opposing the law. I pursued the "appeal" option before the High Federal Court, and when the appeal was launched by my colleagues Fouad Al-Ameer and Majid Allawi, Tariq was very supportive and expressed readiness for any needed assistance. We won the appeal!

In my view, I found it really relevant as is vital to highlights on some of the above mentioned specific direct involvement he had and the role he plaid in them, some of which I was involved too.

Moreover, the reader will, surely, find much interesting, specialised and highly professionally informative explanations and insights on many decades of development in the Iraqi petroleum sector from different perspectives. Also, the reader will have unique opportunity to see how an insider professional proposes ways to move forward for better resolution of complex problems facing the country and petroleum sector.

As the current book is a collection of already published articles over a span of more than two decades and these are now republished "as is/was", it is therefore, important to keep this fact in mind when reading this book; each article reflects the particularities of the time when it was published, the conditions prevailed then and the conventional wisdom of their time.

I am really and honestly privileged by writing this Preface and am sure this book is and will be an invaluable addition to the library on Iraq petroleum, particularly for those who are interested in truthful, evidence-based, and professional understanding of the history of this vital sector.

I stop here, leaving you with more time, wishing you good reading and many thanks to my dear brother and colleague Tariq (Abu Ehsan) for enlightening us through these rich thought-provoking and inspiring articles republished in this important book and unique reference.

Ahmed Mousa Jiyad

Development Consultancy & Research

Norway

