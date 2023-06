By Sinan Mahmoud for The National. Any opinions expressed here are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.

Who is Iraq's first female ambassador to Saudi Arabia?

Safia Al Suhail, an experienced Iraqi politician and former ambassador in Rome and Amman, made history on Monday as she presented her credentials in Riyadh, becoming Iraq's first ever female ambassador to Saudi Arabia.

