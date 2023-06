By John Lee.

The Iraqi Minister of Electricity, Ziyad Ali Fadel, has attended the ceremony to mark the start of work on the electrical interconnector between Iraq and Saudi Arabia.

The 1GW line will connect between the Saudi city of Arar and Yusufiya in western Baghdad.

GCC Interconnection Authority (GCCIA) hosted the event in Dammam, Saudi Arabia.

(Source: Ministry of Electricity, Trade Arabia, Kuwait Times)