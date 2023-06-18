KRG working to Standardise the Banking System

By John Lee.

KRG Prime Minister Masrour Barzani has said that, while the KRG's financial reforms project is still in its preliminary stages, its ultimate goal is to digitise the public sector's payroll, benefiting 1.2 million civil servants.

Additionally, the project aims to involve the private sector to ensure accessibility and convenience for everyone in the region.

He went on to express the government's determination to standardise the banking system across the region, highlighting collaboration between the KRG and the governor of the Central Bank of Iraq (CBI), who is cooperating to further enhance the Kurdistan Region's banking system.

Barzani made the comments at the inauguration of the new head office of Cihan Bank in Erbil.

(Source: KRG)