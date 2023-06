Iraq Launches Sixth Licensing Round for Gas Exploration

By John Lee.

Iraq's Minister of Oil, Hayan Abdul-Ghani has announced the launch of the sixth licensing round for exploration of 11 gas blocks:

Tell Al-Hajjar Block - Nineveh Governorate Al-Khaleesa Block - Nineveh and Anbar Governorates Anbar Block - Anbar Governorate Aana Block - Anbar Governorate Al-Anz Block - Anbar Governorate Akashat Block - Anbar Governorate North Rutba Block - Anbar Governorate South Rutba Block - Anbar Governorate Tobal Block - Anbar Governorate Walid Block - Anbar Governorate Al-Quraynan Block - Anbar and Najaf Governorates

The Minister of Oil invites specialized international companies interested in exploration, development, and production activities in these blocks to compete and apply officially to the Ministry's Petroleum Contracts and Licensing Department (PCLD).

(Source: Ministry of Oil)