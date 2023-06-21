KRG PM Barzani meets with President Erdogan

On Tuesday, June 20, 2023, Prime Minister Masrour Barzani of the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) met with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of the Republic of Türkiye in Ankara.

At the start of the meeting, Prime Minister Barzani extended his congratulations to President Erdogan on his victory in the recent elections and conveyed his sincere hopes for the success of the new Turkish government.

During the meeting, which was also attended by Türkiye's newly appointed Foreign Minister, Hakan Fidan, the two leaders engaged in discussions about the overall situation in Iraq and the wider region. Additionally, they emphasised the significance of enhancing the relationship between the Kurdistan Region and the Republic of Türkiye.

Both parties agreed on the importance of strengthening bilateral relations and expanding opportunities for cooperation and coordination, with a specific focus on regional security and stability. They highlighted economy and trade as particularly promising areas for collaboration.

(Source: KRG)