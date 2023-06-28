Navigate

ATFX Launches Ops in Iraq with Ashur Bank

By on 28th June 2023 in Investment, Iraq Banking & Finance News, Iraq Industry & Trade News

By John Lee.

UK-based online trading and foreign exchange company ATFX has announced the start of operations in Iraq, in partnership with Iraq's Ashur Bank.

The agreement was signed in Jordan by Joe Li, Global Chairman of ATFX, and Ziad Fatayer, the CEO of Ashur Bank.

Speacking at the event, Managing Director of ATFX Levant, Mr. Ahmad Disi, highlighted the significance of expanding into Iraq, emphasising the immense potential of the Iraqi market and the valuable opportunities it presented.

(Source: ATFX)

