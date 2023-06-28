UN commitment to support a Green Economy in Iraq

UNDP Regional Director for Arab States concludes visit to Iraq with commitment to support a green economy

The United Nations (UN) Assistant Secretary-General and United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Assistant Administrator and Regional Director for Arab States, Mr. Abdallah Al Dardari, has concluded a five-day mission to Iraq with a commitment to support new development priorities in the country.

During meetings with a wide variety of stakeholders, Mr. Al Dardari prioritized UNDP's support for Iraq's transition to a green economy, including water resource management, support to renewable energy, economic diversification, and enhanced public-private sector partnerships.

"Over the past week, I have witnessed the resilience and ambition of the Iraqi people. I want to reiterate UNDP's readiness to support the country as it transitions to a new development phase. With a focus on mitigating climate change and diversifying the economy, we can boost private sector opportunities and youth employment to ensure long-term stability and stronger, more cohesive communities," Mr. Al Dardari emphasized.

During his mission, Mr. Al Dardari met with the President of Iraq, the President and Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, the Chief Justice of Iraq, the Secretary-General of the Council of Ministers, the Governor of the Iraq Central Bank, the Minister of Environment, and the Minister of the Board of Investment for the Kurdistan Region of Iraq. Discussions focused on support to a resource-efficient and socially robust green economy.

Visiting Karbala Governorate, Dr. Al Dardari toured the Al-Saqi renewable energy and agriculture project supported through the al-Abbas's Holy Shrine in Karbala Governorate, experiencing how green jobs and community projects are being provided in the area through religious tourism.

Connecting with United Nations partners and international donors, Mr. Al Dardari expressed the need for stakeholders in Iraq to work together to set priorities and work toward the Sustainable Development Goals.

During multiple roundtables with a cross-section of youth, civil society, government officials, and investment specialists, Mr. Al Dardari heard opportunities and challenges and pledged UNDP's support to institutional development towards a just and prosperous future for the Iraqi people.

(Source: UN)